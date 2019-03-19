Baker seniors make a splash with national arts awards

Mar 19, 2019 admin Achievers, Arts, Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Schools
Baker High School senior Katrina Hays-Peterson has been awarded a silver medal in the Ceramics & Glass category of the 2019 National Scholastic Art Awards Competition for this piece.
Two Baker High School seniors have received national recognition for their outstanding achievements in writing and art. Sophia Simone has won a gold medal in the 2019 National Scholastic Writing Awards Competition for her flash fiction, “My Pink Journal.” She has been invited to Carnegie Hall in New York City to receive her medal in June. Katrina Hays-Peterson, also a senior, has been awarded a silver medal in the Ceramics & Glass category of the 2019 National Scholastic Art Awards Competition.
Mar 19, 2019 0
Mar 19, 2019 0
Mar 19, 2019 0
Mar 19, 2019 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019