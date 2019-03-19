Baker seniors make a splash with national arts awards

Baker High School senior Katrina Hays-Peterson has been awarded a silver medal in the Ceramics & Glass category of the 2019 National Scholastic Art Awards Competition for this piece.

Two Baker High School seniors have received national recognition for their outstanding achievements in writing and art. Sophia Simone has won a gold medal in the 2019 National Scholastic Writing Awards Competition for her flash fiction, “My Pink Journal.” She has been invited to Carnegie Hall in New York City to receive her medal in June. Katrina Hays-Peterson, also a senior, has been awarded a silver medal in the Ceramics & Glass category of the 2019 National Scholastic Art Awards Competition.

Related

Comment on this Story