C-NS to present ‘Newsies’ March 14-16

Cicero-North Syracuse High School and Drs. Callahan, Flanagan, Smith & Stock Orthodontics are pleased to announce the spring musical, “Newsies.” Join us as we celebrate this newly released Disney musical at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14; Friday, March 15; and Saturday, March 16, in the Cicero-North Syracuse High School Auditorium.

“Newsies” is a musical based on the 1992 film “Newsies,” which in turn was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The show has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. The musical premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before going on tour.

The C-NS musical is being directed by the Syracuse High School Student Theater Award nominated team of director, Kimberly Panek-Edwards, with musical direction by Caryn Patterson and choreography by Lisa Stuart. Mark Adamski is pit orchestra director, Kerry Gilberti is assistant to the choreographer, Jenn Chappell and Rich Greninger are in charge of set construction, Steve Suppa set finishing, John Halpin is the stage manager, and costumes by Katie Rauch. Renee Frontale is the producer for “Newsies.”

The cast includes: Santino Alcaras (Romeo), Brianna Ballard (Medda Larkin), Kevin Barbuto (Snyder), Jolie Barnello, Christian Bourdon (Henry), Teagan Brown (Katherine), Erin Byrnes (Finch), Kaden Chappell (Jack), Derrick Clark, Olive Crawford, Makayla DeLaurier, Elizabeth Dennis (Specs), Tyler Gibbens (Albert), Presley Gilbo (Delancey Brother), Daniel Greninger (Crutchie), Kayla Guida, Giovanni Heater (Davey), Cali Heick (Buttons), Krista Hendrix, Hailey Higgins, Lexie Hnatiw, Ciann Jackson, Tyler Kocik (Weisel/Mr. Jacobi), Abby Krichbaum (Les), Brady Marchak (Race), Joshua Merchant (Mr. Pulitizer), Jaden Orloff, Austin Raabe (Roosevelt/Nunzio), Natalie Romano (Mush), Jenna Sherry (Student Musical Director), Bianca Stevenson, Anthony Vadala (Delancey Brother), Mackenzie White, Josh Wilk (Bunsen), and Ashley Williams (Hannah/Mary).

Members of the crew (stage and technical) include: Erin Barney, Brandon Benedict, Megan Chase, Carson Duffy, Lauren Graham, Savannah Hefner, Brian Hughes, Felisha Morales, Ashley Palamar (stage crew chief), Cassidy Rodford, and Alex Schulz (tech crew president).

The pit orchestra includes: Muhaned Abdelmoniem, Dante Carioti, Sabrina Clubine, Hope DiMaria, Danielle Doyle, Donna Lin, Joe Morgan, Dan Murphy, Brady Overtoom, Julia Rupp, Tyler Swanson, Stephanie Tomasulo, Jack Tschopp, and Rachael Vavechak.

Tickets for “Newsies” are available by calling 315-218-4002 during school hours. Tickets will also be available at the door on a first come-first served basis. Adult tickets are $10 and students/seniors are $8. Reserved seats ($12) are only available by calling the school number. For more information, please visit nscsd.org or follow us on Instagram @CNSGuild.

‘Coats and Caps’ for the Rescue Mission

C-NS’s Drama Department will be collecting coats and caps for the Rescue Mission during its production of “Newsies.” Rescue Mission bins will be placed throughout the lobby at all the performances.

