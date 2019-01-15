L’pool Dollars for Scholars Bowl-a-thon takes place Jan. 21

Honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by bowling for Liverpool Dollars for Scholars or sponsoring a bowler. The DFS Bowl-a-thon takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Flamingo Bowl.

Students, school district employees, and community members with pledges of at least $30 in advance ($40 at the event) are eligible to participate. The cost is $5 for children in sixth grade and below. Bowlers will get three games, shoes and lunch. All bowlers will receive raffle tickets for prizes, with special prizes designated for highest scoring bowlers and those who raise the most money in pledges.

High school students should pick up a sign-up/pledge sheet from Liverpool High School teachers Ms. McConnell in Wetzel Room 23 or Ms. Olden at LHS Room 307. Completed sheets should be returned to them.

Proceeds will go toward scholarships for June 2019 Liverpool High School graduating seniors. We awarded nearly 200 scholarships worth more than $120,000 in June 2018. We have given away more than $1.85 million since 1970!

Donations for prizes and lane sponsorships are always needed. Board member Rob Just chairs the event. Contact him at 315-382-4832 regarding the Bowl-a-thon.

We continue to be grateful to individuals and businesses in the community who support our fundraisers throughout the year.

We need sponsors and participants for our fundraisers as well as volunteers for our Board of Directors. Please give generously so we can achieve our goal of awarding a scholarship to every eligible student who applies.

For more information, contact John Cerrone at 315-451-4653.

Related

Comment on this Story