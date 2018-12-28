FM Dance Marathon supports Camp Good Days’ 40th anniversary

Dec 28, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Schools
As a result of the March 18, 2017 Dance Marathon fundraiser, Fayetteville-Manlius High School students have raised $100,000, which will help send more than 100 children affected by cancer to a special summer camp operated by Camp Good Days and Special Times.(Submitted Photo)
Dance Marathon is the final fundraising event in Fayetteville-Manlius High School students’ efforts to raise money for Camp Good Days and Special Times.
For several months, students organize several events for the not-for-profit organization, culminating in a 12-hour dance held at F-M High School that includes games, prizes, performances and more. Students must fundraise at least $60 to attend the dance, but many go far beyond the minimum.
Dance Marathon 2019 will be held March 16 and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Camp Good Days, a not-for-profit organization that provides a summer camp experience to children whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.
The community fundraising kick-off event will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, in the high school auditorium. During the assembly, F-M students speak about the impact the F-M fundraiser has on Camp Good Days, and Marathon MC’s (masters of ceremonies) will show a video they made and perform a dance routine choreographed by F-M students.
All event proceeds are donated to Camp Good Days. The money helps send children affected by cancer to a week of carefree fun at the camp where they can relax and enjoy themselves.
For more information, visit fmschools.org.
Jason Emerson
