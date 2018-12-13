 

Three CHS students perform in all-state annual winter concert

Dec 13, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Schools

Cazenovia High School students Emma Wardell, Claire Edwards and Ronan DeFanti recently were selected for New York State Conference All-State Music Ensembles and performed at the annual winter conference of the New York State School Music Association. (submitted photo)

Three Cazenovia High School student musicians recently were selected for New York State Conference All-State Music Ensembles and performed at the annual winter conference of the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 in Rochester. The students rehearsed with esteemed conductors and other top student musicians from throughout New York State and performed in the historic Eastman Theatre.

Emma Wardell, a senior flutist, was selected for the All-State Wind Ensemble; sophomore Claire Edwards was selected for All-State Women’s Choir; and senior Ronan DeFanti was selected for All-State Mixed Chorus.

Wardell is a member of Cazenovia’s High School Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Concert Chorus. Edwards is a member of the Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Orchestra and String Ensemble. DeFanti participates in Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and Concert Band.

The All-State experience begins with a music teacher, his or her student and an accompanist spending countless hours preparing a NYSSMA Level VI solo which must be selected from repertoire lists in the current state manual. Last spring, over 6,500 sophomores and juniors from across New York prepared for All-State evaluations in the hope of being selected.

