North Syracuse schools: Community members sought for superintendent search committee

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

The North Syracuse Central School District is looking for parents and other members of the district community to serve on a committee to interview potential school superintendent candidates.

At the Dec. 3 meeting of the NSCSD Board of Education, BOE President Michael Shusda said a series of committees — made up of district employees, students, and parents and community members — will interview candidates for the job.

Shusda said the BOE will choose about 15 people for the community members’ committee.

Potential committee members must be available for all of the following dates and times:

• Training session: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

• Interview dates: Late afternoon/early evenings of March 7, 11 and 13

The community member committee is open to district residents who are neither staff nor students of the NSCSD.

Those who are interested in serving on the committee should email their name, contact information (address, phone number and email address) and a short blurb about why they want to be on the committee to District Clerk Connie Gibson at cgibson@NSCSD.org by noon Friday, Dec. 14.

Last month, Superintendent Annette Speach announced her retirement effective June 30, 2019. Speach was appointed interim superintendent in July 2013 and was named to the role permanently in December of that year. She has worked for North Syracuse schools since 1985.

