Dec 07, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools

FM SCHOOLS: German National Honor Society inducts new members

Thirteen Fayetteville-Manlius High School juniors were recently inducted into the Fayetteville-Manlius Delta Epsilon Phi German National Honor Society, New York Beta Alpha Chapter.

Delta Epsilon Phi celebrates student academic achievement in German and promotes the study of the language, literature and culture of German speaking countries. One student from the honor society chapter is annually eligible to apply for the Käthe Wilson Memorial German Summer Study Scholarship, which awards three weeks with a host family in Germany.

Newly inducted members who are juniors are Katherine Berge’, Emily Durkin, Alexandra Egnaczak, Lydia Henn, George Langenberg, Renata Longo, Hope Myhill, Daniel Popp, Kate Scuderi, Gillian Stuhler, Christopher Szidat, Samuel Theoharis and Claire Weinheimerwere.

Existing members who are seniors are Julia Gerardi, Timothy Kaiser, Jordan Krouse, Rachel Palladino, Paige Pepling, Allison Ritter, Angela Wu and Helen Ziobrowski.

