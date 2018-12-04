CRIS Timebank pilots mentoring program with Cazenovia College

CRIS Timebank members welcome Cazenovia College human services students at the harvest potluck. (submitted photo)

A recent harvest potluck dinner celebrated a new mentoring program currently ongoing between college students and senior citizens in the Cazenovia area.

The “Filling the Gaps” program pairs Human Services students at Cazenovia College and senior citizens for the 2018-19 academic year to develop relationships that help fill gaps for both. College students are away from home and family, most living in dormitory accommodations with peers their own age, while many senior citizens are living on their own and have needs that may not be filled by family members, according to program information.

Nine student/senior matches are underway, and the program is currently full.

CRIS timebank sponsored the recent harvest potluck focused on the “Filling the Gaps” program. Many of the student/senior pairs attended. “It’s like having a new chum,” said one senior who has been meeting with her student since September. This pair has enjoyed walks at local waterfalls and attended the mummy presentation at the Cazenovia Library. “I didn’t even know there was a mummy at the library,” said the student. The idea is to provide support for seniors who need it while at the same time enhancing the college experience for students.

Students help seniors with chores, transportation and other needs. Seniors have a lifetime of experience to offer students many being retired professionals, having raised families or worked in a variety of organizations.

One pair found common ground in their love for writing. “We both started writing creatively at age eight and have never stopped, her for the past 10 years, me for the past 70-plus years,” said the senior. “We both believe that writing is a creative outlet that has helped each of us deal with the challenges that threatened to block our path toward becoming a whole person. It has been very exciting to discover this mutual interest … this more than anything else, has helped us in ‘Filling the Gaps.’”

Students and senior pairs meet for at least two hours weekly for the academic year from September 2018 to May 2019. Mentoring pairs decide how to spend their time together. Some examples are going for a walk, visiting and engaging in activities or simply having a conversation.

Continuation of the program will be assessed at the end of this academic year.

For more information about CRIS Timebank or the “Filling the Gaps” program, contact the CRIS office at 315-655-5743 or email cristimebank@gmail.com.

