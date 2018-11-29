 

Nov 29, 2018

Classes will be in session at Enders Road Friday, Nov. 30

Classes will be in session tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 30, for Enders Road Elementary School students and staff, the FM district has announced.

The Fayetteville-Manlius school was closed Thursday, Nov. 29, for clean-up following a small fire in an electrical panel inside a closet Wednesday evening. The fire alarm was triggered at 8:02 p.m. There were no injuries reported and minimal damage to the building.

Jean MacGregor, 92
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

