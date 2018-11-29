Classes will be in session at Enders Road Friday, Nov. 30

Classes will be in session tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 30, for Enders Road Elementary School students and staff, the FM district has announced.

The Fayetteville-Manlius school was closed Thursday, Nov. 29, for clean-up following a small fire in an electrical panel inside a closet Wednesday evening. The fire alarm was triggered at 8:02 p.m. There were no injuries reported and minimal damage to the building.

