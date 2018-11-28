 

Positivity Project: Character strengths for December

Nov 28, 2018

The Positivity Project is a character education program that helps young people build healthy relationships under the concept that #OtherPeopleMatter. Each week focuses on one of 24 character strengths.

Founded by U.S. Army veteran Mike Erwin, the program has been implemented in more than 400 schools nationwide, mostly in grades K through 6.

For the 2018-19 school year, we are printing the character strengths for the upcoming month so families and fellow readers can follow along with what local students are learning. Here’s what’s in store for December:

• Dec. 2-8: Kindness

• Dec. 9-15: Humility

• Dec. 16-22: Self-control

The week of Dec. 30 through Jan. 5 is a “wild card” or makeup week.

To learn more about the Positivity Project and each character strength, visit posproject.org.

Ashley M. Casey

