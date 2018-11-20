Six CBA athletes commit to college teams

Six Christian Brothers Academy student athletes (from left to right: Anna Ziemba, Paige Alletzhauser, Amanda Winn, Joseph Matheson, Greg Wells and Dean Vlassis) recently signed National Letter of Intents for Division 1 institutions during a Signing Day Ceremony at the high school on Monday, Nov. 19. (photo courtesy CBA)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Six student athletes from Christian Brothers Academy in DeWitt — five playing lacrosse and one playing tennis —were honored for signing National Letter of Intents to Division 1 institutions during a Signing Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 19.

The ceremony honored the following student-athletes:

Paige Alletzhauser, of Cicero – Binghamton University, Lacrosse

Alletzhauser plans on studying pre-medicine and said Binghamton was a “great fit” for her.

“The campus is more of a community, including the team and the girls,” she said. “We also treat each other like a family here, so I thought transferring from CBA to Binghamton wasn’t that big of a jump.”

Joseph Matheson, of Syracuse – United States Air Force Academy, Lacrosse

Matheson plans on studying engineering and was inspired to attend the Air Force Academy by his older brother, who is currently attending the institution.

“That was a big influence, I always wanted to go to the same school as him,” he said. “I’ve also always wanted to serve in the military, as both my parents went to West Point, so that was a huge influence.”

Greg Wells, of Manlius – Lafayette College, Lacrosse

Wells plans on studying economics and chose Lafayette because of its academics and evolving lacrosse program.

“Their program is gaining a lot of new energy with their new coaches, and I think I could make an impact there,” he said.

Amanda Winn, of Baldwinsville – Niagara University, Lacrosse

Winn plans on studying accounting or business, and said she chose Niagara for its small size and religious foundation.

“I really enjoy the community feeling, and it’s very similar to CBA,” said Winn.

Anna Ziemba, of Cazenovia – Canisius College, Lacrosse

Ziemba plans on studying biochemistry on the pre-dental track, and was first inspired to attend Canisius by her father, who works at the college, and also by the college’s “welcoming” team and atmosphere.

“The [Canisius] coaches seemed really enthusiastic,” she said. “They put a lot of time into recruiting me, so I felt like I really had a home there.”

Dean Vlassis, of Manlius – Colgate University, Tennis

Vlassis plans on studying economics and chose Colgate for its academics and proximity to home.

“It makes it easier for everything; I didn’t want to go too far away,” he said.

Each athlete additionally thanked the CBA community, parents, family, friends, coaches and teammates for their support over the years.

