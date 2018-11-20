Cazenovia College’s Maureen Louis wins teaching award

Maureen Louis

Maureen Louis, professor of communication studies at Cazenovia College, was recognized by her peers with the Neil Postman Award for Outstanding Teaching and Mentorship at the annual New York State Communication Association (NYSCA) conference in October.

Louis has been with Cazenovia College since 1993, beginning as an adjunct member of the faculty, serving for two years as counsel to the president and then joining the faculty full time in the Division of Humanities and Natural Sciences, where she currently serves as division chair.

The founding director of the Communication Studies Program, she teaches courses in communication and coaches the Cazenovia College Debate Society. Her primary areas of expertise include communication performance and advocacy, media studies and communication in public policy.

In addition to her notable teaching and mentorship at Cazenovia College, Louis is an active member of NYSCA, having served as the president of the organization as well as presenting several papers and participating in many of its conferences.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story