Six J-DHS student athletes commit to college teams

Six Jamesville-DeWitt students signed national letter of intents to Division I and II college teams on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Congratulations to Sophia Vinciguerra, Nolan Giblin, Pat Murad, Shayna Myshrall, Lindsay MacLachlan and Ana Dieroff. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

On Wednesday, November 14, the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School Athletic Department hosted a press conference to announce six students signing national letter of intents for Division I and II college teams.

The conference, held after school at the Jamesville-DeWitt High School Athletic Hall of Fame, announced the following athletes committed to collegiate athletic teams:

Nolan Giblin, of DeWitt — Mercy College, Baseball

Giblin is currently undecided, but is considering to study pre-law or accounting. He said his coaches helped “inspire the person who he is today.”



Ana Dieroff, of Syracuse — Yale University, Lacrosse

Dieroff is currently undecided, but is considering to study engineering or pre-medicine. Her athletic journey, starting from when she was “a little girl playing volleyball against the garage, would not have been possible if it weren’t for all the supportive individuals in my life,” she said.



Sophia Vinciguerra — Siena College, Cross Country and Track

“Each time I visited [Siena College] I found new reasons why I wanted to become a Saint,” she said.

Shayna Myshrall, of DeWitt — Niagara University, Softball

Myshrall plans on studying mathematics, and said “playing Division 1 softball has always been my dream.” Playing with the J-D softball team showed her “what true teamwork is,” and she thanked her dad for being her “number one coach from the start.”



Pat Murad, of Jamesville — Binghamton University, Lacrosse

Murad plans on studying economics, and thanked the coaching staff at Binghamton University for “giving me the opportunity to further my lacrosse career.”



Lindsay MacLachlan, of Syracuse — Wagner College, Lacrosse

MacLachlan plans on studying pre-medicine, and said that, “the endless support and encouragement I always received from my family has made me a better person and player, especially my grandparents, who have been there for me every step of the way.”

Each athlete congratulated their peers and thanked parents, family, friends, coaches and teammates for all their support over the years.

Only one percent of high school students have the opportunity to play at the Division 1 level, said Mr. John Goodson, director of Health Services, PE and Athletics.

