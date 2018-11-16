 

Four from ESM sign National Letters of Intent

Nov 16, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools

Four ESM seniors signed national letters of intent this week to play for college athletic teams. Pictured from left: Colin Williams will play baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Kelly Thomas will play lacrosse at Le Moyne College, Ian Rivers will play golf at Northern Kentucky University and Luke Rosaschi will play lacrosse at Binghamton University. (courtesy ESM)

Four East Syracuse Minoa High School seniors last week signed National Letters of Intent for college athletics. Colin Williams will play baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Kelly Thomas will play lacrosse at Le Moyne College, Ian Rivers will play golf at Northern Kentucky University and Luke Rosaschi will play lacrosse at Binghamton University.

