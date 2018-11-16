Four from ESM sign National Letters of Intent

Nov 16, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools
Four East Syracuse Minoa High School seniors last week signed National Letters of Intent for college athletics. Colin Williams will play baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Kelly Thomas will play lacrosse at Le Moyne College, Ian Rivers will play golf at Northern Kentucky University and Luke Rosaschi will play lacrosse at Binghamton University.
