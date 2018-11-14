 

Spartan Stage to Perform Fall Play Nov. 15-16

Spartan Stage will present its fall play, “The Dining Room” by A.R. Gurney, on November 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. at ESM Central High School. This character-driven play spans generations of various upper middle class families as they deal with the tragedy and triumph of the ever-changing times. Set in a dining room, the play creates a theatrical experience of exceptional range, humor and humanity.

Advance tickets are available at www.esmchs.booktix.com for $9. Tickets will also be available at the door. Choose your own seats and get your tickets now to ensure the best selection.

Student Leadership includes Christian Rogers-Romeo as production stage manager, Gabby Deyo as assistant stage manager, scenic design by Matteo Clapp, costume design by Taylor Abrams and props by Lily Paddock. The production also includes David Brandon as director, Lennie DiFino as producer, scenic design by Kevin Oliver and lighting by Liam Fitzpatrick.

Liparulo earns silver in photo contest
