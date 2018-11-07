Cicero-North Syracuse High School presents ‘Noises Off!’

The cast of C-NS’s production of “Noises Off!” is, from left, Erin Byrnes, Jenna Sherry, Daniel Greninger, Joshua Merchant, Teagan Brown, Kaden Chappell, Giovanni Heater, Tyler Gibbens and Kayla Guida. (Submitted photo)

Cicero-North Syracuse High School is pleased to announce its fall play, “Noises Off!”

The shows take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17, in the high school auditorium. The show is sponsored by Drs. Callahan, Flanagan, Smith & Stock Orthodontics.

From the original play written by Michael Frayn, “Noises Off!” is known for being the funniest farce ever written. The comedy presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” Doors slamming, on- and offstage chaos and an array of misunderstandings between the cast is all figured in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

The play is directed by Kerry Gilberti and produced by Renee Frontale. Set design is by Richard Cost of Dayton, Ohio, and construction by Larry Roach, Rich Greninger, Jerry Palamar, Jeff Rodford, and Dan and Jennifer Chappell. Cassidy Rodford is the Student Director, Ashley Palamar is the Stage Crew Manager, and the Tech Crew Manager is Alex Schulz.

The cast includes: Teagan Brown (Belinda/Flavia), Erin Byrnes (Dotty/Mrs. Clackett), Kaden Chappell (Selsdon), Tyler Gibbens (Fredrick/Phillip), Daniel Greninger (Tim), Kayla Guida (Poppy), Giovanni Heater (Lloyd), Joshua Merchant (Garry/Roger), and Jenna Sherry (Brooke/Vicki).

Other Stage and Tech Crew members include: Kevin Barbuto, Erin Barney, Riley Chappell, Megan Chase, Makayla DeLaurier, Carson Duffy, Lauren Graham, Savannah Hefner, Brian Hughes, Tyler Kocik, Austin Thomas LaRobardiere, Quinten Maring, Felisha Morales, Faith Ruggiera and Sage Warner.

Tickets for “Noises Off!” are available by calling (315) 218-4002 during school hours or at the door. Adult tickets are $12, and student/senior tickets are $10. For more information, visit nscsd.org.

