Cazenovia’s Jr. High Drama Club’s ‘James and the Giant Peach JR’ delights

Elijah Gebers as James, right, and JP Hoak as Ladahlord, and the cast of "James and the Giant Peach JR" performed this past weekend in Cazenovia. (photo by Jason Emerson)

The Cazenovia Jr. High Drama Club this past weekend presented a production of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach JR” this past weekend. A delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, “James and the Giant Peach JR” is a fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Tony-nominated songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek and book by Timothy Allen McDonald, “James and the Giant Peach JR” tells the story of a young orphaned child who finds a loving family in a most peculiar way.

Maren Smith and Abby Falso as Spiker and Sponge (photo by Jason Emerson)

Elijah Gebers and Corinne Albicker (photo by Jason Emerson)

Elijah Gebers, Corinne Alicker, Ethan Coburn, Meghan Mehlbaum, Gabriel Lowenstein and Ella Salzman. (photo by Jason Emerson)

The musical was performed Nov. 1-3 in the high school auditorium, with featured performances by:

JP Hoak — Ladahlord

Elijah Gebers — James

Corinne Alicker — Ladybug

Ethan Coburn — Grasshopper

Meghan Mehlbaum — Spider

Gabriel Lowenstein — Earthworm

Ella Salzman — Centipede

Maren Smith — Spiker

Abby Falso — Sponge

Cast members included: Mari Crouch, Jaden Sevier, Emma Puffer, Nate Porter, Kelton Young, Iris Casey, Fletcher Litera, Dylan Shepard, Bonnie Pittman, Katelin Frisbie, Jack Donlin, Cy Abbott, Claire Marris, Cadence Webb, Sam Wilcox, Michaela Tobin, Karly Vaas, Nola Degeilh, Emmalise Enders, Bella Fazio, Grace Kingsley, Bel Lazarsky, Lexi Mattice, Kate Odell, Amelia Uzcategui and Molly Wilcox.

