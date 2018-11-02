MPH School to present panel discussion on kids and anxiety

Nov 02, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Health, Schools
On Nov. 15, Manlius Pebble Hill School will present a free discussion event for parents and educators, “Kids, Anxiety, and What We Can Do,” at 7 p.m. at MPH, 5300 Jamesville Road, Syracuse.
Expert Panelists will include: Kevin M. Antshel, Ph.D., professor of psychology and clinical psychology program director at Syracuse University; Tanya Gesek, Ph.D., psychologist and faculty at SUNY Upstate at the Developmental Evaluation Center; and Barbara Mettelman, Ph.D., psychologist at Neonatal Associates of CNY and adjunct professor at Le Moyne College.
Topics will include:
This event is free and open to the public and there will be time allotted for audience questions. To register and learn more about the panelists, visit mphschool.org/kids-anxiety-and-what-we-can-do.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
