MPH School to present panel discussion on kids and anxiety

On Nov. 15, Manlius Pebble Hill School will present a free discussion event for parents and educators, “Kids, Anxiety, and What We Can Do,” at 7 p.m. at MPH, 5300 Jamesville Road, Syracuse.

Expert Panelists will include: Kevin M. Antshel, Ph.D., professor of psychology and clinical psychology program director at Syracuse University; Tanya Gesek, Ph.D., psychologist and faculty at SUNY Upstate at the Developmental Evaluation Center; and Barbara Mettelman, Ph.D., psychologist at Neonatal Associates of CNY and adjunct professor at Le Moyne College.

Topics will include:

What does anxiety look like and what can I do as a parent/educator to help?

Why is there a trend in increased anxiety among youth?

How does social media play a role in student anxiety?

How can time management skills reduce anxiety?

How can we build resilience within our students?

This event is free and open to the public and there will be time allotted for audience questions. To register and learn more about the panelists, visit mphschool.org/kids-anxiety-and-what-we-can-do.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story