Positivity Project: Character strengths for November

Nov 01, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Schools, Star Review
The Positivity Project is a character education program that helps young people build healthy relationships under the concept that #OtherPeopleMatter. Each week focuses on one of 24 character strengths. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Mike Erwin, the program has been implemented in more than 400 schools nationwide, mostly in grades K through 6.
For the 2018-19 school year, we will print the character strengths for the upcoming month so families and fellow readers can follow along with what local students are learning. Here’s what’s in store for November:
• Nov. 4 through 10: Bravery
• Nov. 11 through 24: Gratitude
• Nov. 25 through Dec. 1: #OtherPeopleMatter: Knowing my words and actions affect others
To learn more about the Positivity Project and each character strength, visit posproject.org.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
