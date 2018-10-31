 

NPE students celebrate peace through art and literacy

Oct 31, 2018

Nate Perry Elementary students recently celebrated peace by participating in the annual Pinwheels for Peace art and literacy project. (Courtesy of the Liverpool Central School District)

Nate Perry Elementary students recently had the chance to express what peace means to them when took part in an international art and literacy project called Pinwheels for Peace. The kindergarten through sixth grade students shared those thoughts and feelings by creating their very own pinwheels and displaying them on the fence in front of the school.

Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, of Coconut Creek, Florida, as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives. In the first year, groups in more than 1,325 locations throughout the world were spinning pinwheels. Last year more than 4 million pinwheels were spinning around the world, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

Cicero begins discussing Airbnb regulations
