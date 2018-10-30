Everything’s coming up roses

Drum majors Thomas Grindle and Viviana Vanderstouw and Director Casey Vanderstouw celebrate the Marching Bees’ invitation to the 131st Rose Parade. (Courtesy of the Baldwinsville Central School District)

Baldwinsville Marching Bees invited to 131st Rose Parade

The Baldwinsville Central School District marching band, the Marching Bees, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 131st Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, California.

On Oct. 24, Baldwinsville’s Marching Band Director Casey Vanderstouw made a surprise announcement regarding the parade at an assembly of all music students from Baker High School, Durgee Junior High School and Ray Middle School in the Baker High School auditorium.

Baldwinsville is the first New York state band selected for the Rose Parade in more than 30 years. Only 15 high school bands from around the country are invited to participate in the parade each year. The parade is an internationally recognized, invitation-only marching band event. Acceptance requires submitting a detailed application, video portfolio, photos, letters of recommendations, and a history of accolades.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for our students and our district,” said Superintendent Matthew McDonald. “Our students, staff, board of education and community have worked hard to build and support the district’s music program, of which marching band is a part. This invitation is a great honor and a reflection of the Baldwinsville school district community’s commitment to music education and educational excellence. Go Bees!”

