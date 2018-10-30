 

Cazenovia College’s miniature horses will trick-or-treat for UNICEF

Cazenovia College’s Equine Ambassadors Club (EAC) invites local trick-or-treaters to meet the College’s five miniature horses this Halloween and help raise money for UNICEF. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia College’s Equine Ambassadors Club (EAC) invites local trick-or-treaters to meet the College’s five miniature horses, Winston, Caleb, Ian, Don and Ray, this Halloween. The EAC has teamed up with four other campus clubs including the Honors Society, Drama Club, Spilled Ink and Safe Space at Caz (SPAC) to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF this Halloween.

“Halloween in Cazenovia is magical! It’s not like this in any other town, so this Halloween we wanted to give back to the community and celebrate Halloween by sharing the College’s ‘little equine ambassadors,’” said Maria Roman, EAC president and equine business management senior. “We are so thrilled that five of our student clubs here at Cazenovia College have united to help with the cause of raising money for UNICEF.”

Club members will carry the traditional orange UNICEF boxes to collect donations.

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF began 68 years ago as a way to help kids still affected by World War II. Since then, millions of children across the United States have gone door to door on Halloween with UNICEF collection boxes, calling out, “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF!” The annual tradition of Kids Helping Kids — involving donations big and small — has helped to raise nearly $177 million since 1950.

The miniature horses, dressed as M&M’s, will be in front of the Office of Communications and Marketing at the corner of Nickerson and Lincklaen streets in the village of Cazenovia from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., or until their candy supply runs out. Families are invited to meet the minis and trick-or-treat for a piece of candy if they visit the miniature horses. Roman encourages families to bring spare change for a UNICEF donation.

The clubs and minis will also be Trick-or-Treating for UNICEF throughout the village of Cazenovia in the evening. Watch for the orange UNICEF boxes if you would like to make a donation.

 

