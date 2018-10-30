Cazenovia College announces new hires

Cazenovia College quad

Cazenovia College announces several changes to key administrative positions. These include the following:

Dawn Gilbert-Bolson has joined the equestrian team coaching staff as the head western coach of the Cazenovia Wildcats. Gilbert-Bolson is an AQHA Professional Horseman and the owner/head trainer of Dawn Gilbert Show Horses, LLC. She has coached riders to World or Reserve World Champion in three different breeds and four disciplines. Gilbert-Bolson attended SUNY Morrisville where she competed on the equestrian team in the upper levels of IHSA Western and Hunter Seat.

Greg Kennedy has been appointed institutional advancement database manager. Before coming to the college, he was employed at ClearPath Diagnostics as the director of information technology. Other experience includes several IT-related positions with established and start-up businesses. Kennedy graduated from SUNY Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Lori Mulligan has joined Cazenovia College as a mental health professional in the Counseling Center, bringing with her over 15 years of experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Shippensburg University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Rosemont College. In addition to being a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC), she is also a certified alcohol and substance abuse counselor (CASAC).

Chelsey Pitcher is the new assistant director of residence life and conduct. She comes to the college from Binghamton University, having received her master’s degree in student affairs administration in May, and spending the summer working with the President’s Office on special events planning. Pitcher brings a number of experiences with a variety of student affairs areas including activities and event planning, orientation, leadership development, residence life and community service.

Kate Tressler is newly appointed to the position of assistant director of Project REACH in the Center for Teaching & Learning. Tressler worked as an academic coach and administrator of the Peer Mentor program for incoming Project REACH students over the past year. She holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John Fisher College and a master’s degree in higher education administration; student advising and counseling from SUNY Stony Brook.

