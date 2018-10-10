 

B’ville school district has free mobile app to track your child’s bus

Oct 10, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Schools

The addition of supplemental warning lights cut illegal passing of stopped school buses in half in a pilot program in Ohio, according to Baldwinsville Central School District Assistant Transportation Supervisor Dana Nelson. (Ashley M. Casey/2017)

The Baldwinsville Central School District’s Transportation Department has been exploring best possible ways to serve families and students, including introducing new technology to increase communication with parents.

As of Oct. 1, the district is offering the Versatrans My Stop mobile application. This app allows parents to track their child’s bus with a mobile device, and it provides an estimated time the bus will arrive at the bus stop in the morning and in the afternoon.

The app is free and you can download it from the App Store or Google Play. Look for Versatrans My Stop. Download the app, and when prompted, choose the Baldwinsville Central School District. You will then be prompted to put in your user name and password.

You will need your child’s nine-digit student ID number to use for the user name and for the password. You can find the number in the parent portal. It is the nine-digit number in bold on the upper right side of the page.

If you have forgotten your parent portal password, or become locked out of the portal, please contact your school to have a new password issued.

If you have any questions about the app, please call the Transportation Department at (315) 638-6097.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

