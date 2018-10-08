 

J-D students named semifinalists, commended students in National Merit Scholar Program

Oct 08, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools

J-D High School semifinalists for the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Competition are, from left, Albert Wang, Alan Gao, Matthew Scibilia, Samantha Aitken. Also pictured JDHS Principal Paul Gasparini. (submitted photo)

Jamesville-DeWitt High School students recently were named as semifinalists and commended students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Semifinalists are Samantha Aitken, Alan Gao, Matthew Scibilia and Albert Wang. These four students are among 16,000 scholastically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 Merit Scholarships awards, worth $31 million, that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements and advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and approximately half of the finalists will be selected as merit scholarship winners.

J-D High School had 14 students named commended students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Competition. Pictured: Back row, from left, Principal Paul Gasparini, Gregory Tillman, Benjamin Virgo, Sahil Seth, Ian Freezman, Nolan Kinahan, Liam Kaplan and Muhammad Musaab. Front row, from left, Olivia Budelmann, Stella Heflin, Greta Smith, Emma Buck, Nancy O’Connor, Dhruv Nanavati and Ben Catania. (submitted photo)

J-D’s National Merit Scholarship Competition commended students are: Emma G. Buck, Olivia Budelmann, Benjamin J. Catania, Ian M. Freezman, Stella M. Heflin, Liam I. Kaplan, Nolan M. Kinahan, Muhammad Musaab, Dhruv D. Nanavati, Nancy M. O’Connor, Sahil Seth, Greta M. Smith, Gregory D. Tillman and Benjamin Virgo. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarships, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

