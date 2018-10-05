Caz school district hires school safety officer

Cazenovia School Safety Officer Kevin Hamberger. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

editor

The Cazenovia Central School District has hired a school safety officer to serve students in all three district buildings. Officer Kevin Hamberger began his full-time position Sept. 24 where he not only spends every school day within the district but also has been at after-school events.

“I’m excited to be here; I’m enjoying it immensely and I have only been here for nine days,” Hamberger said last week. “I hope to bring a level of security and safety and help the students and staff feel comfortable. I am very comfortable in a school setting; I enjoy kids of all ages and I have a knack for names and faces.”

Hamberger grew up in Manlius and joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from F-M high school in 1989. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a rescue swimmer. After his military service, he attended Onondaga Community College, majoring in criminal justice, and joined the Syracuse Police Department in 1994.

During more than 24 years in the Syracuse Police Department, he worked as a patrol officer, detective assigned to the criminal investigations division, detective assigned to the narcotics division, School Resource Officer within Corcoran High School and as mountain bike patrol in Downtown Syracuse within the Community Policing Division. He retired from the Syracuse Police in September.

Hamberger is Cazenovia’s first school safety officer, a position created officially last July as part of a “three-pronged approach” to improve school safety within the district, in addition to the hiring of a part-time mental health coordinator and the utilization of outside agency support for counseling, safety and mental health issues throughout the district’s three buildings.

“This all goes back to the board of education’s commitment to provide greater support for student health and safety,” said Superintendent Matt Reilly. “We chose somebody [for the school safety officer position] experienced as a law enforcement professional and, just as important, someone who is relatable and approachable … Kevin is doing a great job getting out there.”

Hamberger’s responsibilities include building security and safety, threat and crime deterrent and response, student relationships, acting as a liaison between the district and the village police department, intervention between students and staff, and acting as a resource for students, parents, teachers and the administration.

Hamberger already has given input to district administration on safety and security processes, Reilly said, such as offering advice on improving school lockdown drills and resolving traffic situations around the schools during dismissal.

“He brings to our conversations a perspective different than an educator’s perspective, and I think that will make for better decisions because of his input,” Reilly said.

Hamberger is a sworn police officer with the Cazenovia Police Department, therefore officially a village employee; but his duties are assigned by the school district, and the district will reimburse the village for all expenses of the position. Hamberger will be trained, certified and equipped by the village police.

The Cazenovia Village Board voted 4-0 at its September meeting to approve an Intermunicipal Agreement with the school district to create and fund the school safety officer position. Trustee David Porter abstained from the vote, telling the Republican he believes “there are better solutions than bringing armed guards and firearms into our schools.”

As the SSO, Hamberger will wear khaki pants and a monogrammed polo or long sleeve shirt as his uniform. He will carry a concealed weapon.

“I think this is a good effort between the school district, the village and the police department. I think it’s a needed position,” said Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes. “This is brand new, so different people have different ideas of how this should work, but we are working together to make sure this is a success.”

