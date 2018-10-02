J-D assistant superintendent appointed to superintendent

Peter Smith

Community members question board transparency, diversity, ‘lack of responsiveness’

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The Jamesville-DeWitt School District appointed its new superintendent at the Oct. 1 Board of Education meeting, marking the end of Dr. Alice Kendrick’s 23-year title as superintendent and 40 years with the district on Jan. 1, 2019.

Kendrick, who announced her retirement last July, announced the appointment of Assistant Superintendent Peter Smith to the superintendent position, which has a three-and-a-half-year contract beginning January 2019 and ending June 2022.

A motion was made to approve the appointment by Vice President Virginia Murphy, who said the board has been considering who would take the position for the last five years, but had their sights set on Smith for most of that time.

“People have seen what Peter has done and they’re very supportive of him,” she said.

Before the appointment, some community members expressed concern over the process, questioning the board’s transparency and lack of diversity in hiring.

“I certainly respect the person that’s being named as superintendent, however I don’t respect the process that has been used,” said Linda Ervin, a former school board member and president, who said new board members and the community did not have input in the decision-making process, which is “not right.”

“I certainly hope that the new superintendent will do what needs to be done to diversify this staff and to diversify the way things have been done in all the buildings, which is something that is very important to me,” said Ervin. “But I would certainly like to see more openness as to how we do things.”

Student Max Mimaroglu also asked what the procedure for choosing another superintendent was and if the community would have input in choosing the new assistant superintendent, the positon left open by Peter Smith.

Parent Rachel Wagner also expressed concerns, stating that the board has “an enormous responsibility to represent us” when approving personnel.

“I would ask that you continue to please be thoughtful about diversity in hiring; I think it’s something that we keep missing,” said Wagner. “There is no denying that our children of color in this district don’t see themselves mirrored in the faculty and staff, and that is a problem for their healthy social, emotional and academic development.”

When an incident of racial bias occurs at the school — which Wagner claimed was “daily” — she said students have no one they feel comfortable or safe approaching to address it.

“Not all, but a lot of them — it makes a big difference,” she said.

Concerns over elementary class sizes, ‘lack of responsiveness’

During the second community comment period time, some elementary school parents discussed concerns over class sizes, suggesting that another teacher should be hired to ease problems like overcrowding and disruptive students in the classroom.

For one parent with a third-grade daughter in a class of 24, disruptive student behaviors interfere with her daughter’s learning every day.

“Her daily classroom report consists of objects being thrown, students destroying each other’s work and little math instruction ever happening,” said Carrie Parish. “I’m not hear trying to throw anyone under the bus, but it’s clear to me that a large class size combined with serious behavioral concerns is not a recipe for any child’s success.”

Parent Christiana Semabia asked why, after the failure of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity group, board members have still not responded to two letters signed by, cumulatively, over 470 community members about meeting with the board to discuss their concerns, namely those specific to the needs of students of color.

“We have yet to have a formal acknowledgement,” said Semabia.

“There is a deep dissatisfaction with the lack of responsiveness,” echoed parent Jim Truefrost.

Lura Lunkenheimer, president and CEO of Peaceful Schools, said the district needs “qualitative and quantitative data of community perceptions” in understanding the public’s satisfaction with the J-D district and staff, and what they can do differently.

“The comments that have been made tonight, they relay that you have a passionate and informed community, and they are trying to tell you that things are not okay in our schools,” said Lunkenheimer. “We don’t have the vibrant and safe culture and climate that I think you all want.”

Based upon comments made that night, along with others made in the past few months, Lunkenheimer said she sensed others did not feel like they were being heard or that their problems were not being resolved.

“I don’t feel transparency from this board,” she said. “We have been patient … I need you guys to engage and step up.”

JD school board issues revised community comment rules

At the Oct. 1 J-D Board of Education meeting, Board President Mark Shulman read a revised set of rules for public comment during board meeting. He said the board meetings are held in public to “discuss public business, but they are not public meetings or forums that would allow debating or discussion between the public and the board, or the district and the administration.”

Any person wishing to speak during the comment periods must now fill out a comment card with their name, address and their topic to discuss. Personnel items, Shulman said, must be discussed privately with board members.

