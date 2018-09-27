 

College fair and financial aid seminar coming to area Oct. 3

Eastside College Night, a Syracuse-area college fair sponsored by Fayetteville-Manlius High School, Jamesville-Dewitt High School, and East Syracuse-Minoa High School, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 3, in the House 1 Gym at Fayetteville Manlius High School located at 8201 East Seneca Turnpike, Manlius.

Community members, high school students and their families, or anyone else interested in learning about college opportunities are welcome to attend the fair.

Almost 100 representatives from in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities will be on hand to answer questions about programs, campus activities, and admissions requirements.

There will also be a financial aid seminar starting at 7 p.m. in the Fayetteville-Manlius High School Auditorium.

The fair is free and open to the public.

For a complete listing of colleges and universities attending the fair, the FM High School Counseling Center Facebook page for more details: Fayetteville-Manlius High School Counseling Center or @FMcounselingcenter.

