Grand (re)opening of Cazenovia College Bookstore set for Sept. 28-30

CazMade, a student-centered artisan shop, will be featured

The Cazenovia College Bookstore will host a Grand (Re)Opening during the College’s Homecoming and Family Fall Fest on Sept. 28 to 30. Visitors to the bookstore will find merchandising updates made to meet feedback from community members who desired a bookstore with a broader selection. Changes include a large selection of New York Times best sellers and new gift items from popular brands such as Vera Bradley, Kate Spade and ban.dō.

Also featured in the bookstore is CazMade, a Cazenovia College artisan shop. CazMade is a new student-centered retail venture to advance the enterprise of creativity at Cazenovia College. It features handmade products from designers affiliated with the College including students, faculty, staff and alumni. Items include jewelry, kiln-formed glass products, scarves, pottery, prints, and other works of art.

“This venture stems from our smART (student-made ART) business which was started several years ago by students and faculty in our Studio Art program. CazMade will also serve as a real-world opportunity for students in our recently launched arts management major where they will gain experience in retail operations,” said Professor Kim Waale.

There will be a CazMade reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, with refreshments and an artist demonstration.

The bookstore’s hours for the Grand (Re)Opening celebration are Friday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The grand opening will feature special discounts and a raffle and is free and open to the public at 4 Sullivan Street.

