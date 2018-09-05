‘There will always be someone willing to guide you in the right direction’

New, returning students welcomed to Cazenovia College during convocation ceremony

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

New and returning students were welcomed to the Cazenovia College campus on Monday, August 27 for its annual convocation ceremony on the Campus Quad to officially announce the commencement of the 2018-19 academic year.

All full-time faculty, members of the president’s leadership team, trustees and administrators attended the ceremony in full academic regalia, led by a bagpiper at the start the ceremony, beginning in front of Coleman Hall then going down Seminary, Sullivan and Nickerson Streets and onto the Quad.

The 3:30 p.m. ceremony started with a welcome from Jesse Lott, Dean of the First-Year Program, who spoke to students about how the relationship between the Cazenovia community and the college is “truly a unique and special part” of each student’s experience.

“Members of the Class of 2022 and those students who have chosen to transfer to Caz, this convocation ceremony closes the time of initial transition for you, and invites you to commit yourself to a new voyage, one in which you’ll build your own futures, right here at Cazenovia College,” said Lott. “Many of our students often refer to the village as the best home they could’ve imagine for their college years.”

After Lott’s address, a performance of the National Anthem followed, sang by Ryan J.R. De Tomi, a Class of ’19 alum, then an invocation was given by the Reverend Betty Burlew.

Afterwards, Cazenovia Mayor Kurt Wheeler, recipient of Cazenovia College’s 2018 Distinguished Service Award, welcomed new students to the village, encouraging them with advice he gave his own two daughters in college.

“It is our sincere desire that you will find and consider the greater Cazenovia area as an extension of your campus, and a valued part of your collegiate career,” said Wheeler. “I have two college-age daughters of my own, and my wish for you is the same that I have for them — that you will be embraced, respected and encouraged throughout your college years.”

Dr. Sharon Dettmer, dean of the faculty and vice president for Academic Affairs, then introduced the student speaker, Alpha Lamba Delta President Olivia Deraway, a student with a dual major in biology and human services who plans to attend graduate school for either physical therapy or veterinary science. Deraway dedicated her speech to her friend Miranda, who was killed in a car accident less than a year ago.

Deraway said that she could not wait for the freedom of college when she was a high school student, but the anxiety of that freedom was not fully realized until she was sitting at her own convocation ceremony a few years ago, in a seat where students of the Class of 2022 were sitting that Monday afternoon.

“I remember feeling scared and overwhelmed. I distinctly remember sitting in the same chairs you are in, contemplating whether or not I should get up and start running toward my parents’ car that had just pulled away,” said Deraway. “In that exact moment, I was searching for a piece of advice in my mind to keep me glued to my chair. That’s when my best friend Miranda’s voice echoed in my head. The day I left for college, Miranda told me that it would be the best and most challenging time of my life. But the choice is mine and how I want to perceive it. She told me to always make the right decision, even if no one is watching. She encouraged me to be open to new ideas and told me not to blink, because you never know what you could miss. She told me: whatever you do, don’t panic.”

These were the last pieces of advice Miranda gave to Deraway before she died in a car accident last November.

“I hope her words and mine will stick with you throughout your time here,” said Deraway. “Even though you are going to be presented with challenges in your first year, do not be afraid to reach out for help. There will always be someone willing to guide you in the right direction.”

The keynote speaker of the evening was this year’s Distinguished Faculty Member Heather Maloney-Stassen, associate professor of communication studies at the college. She echoed the importance of being present in every moment, emphasizing three main pieces of advice: “Put away your smart phones,” “be present in your social experience” and “be engaged in your academic journey.”

“Be mentally present wherever you physically are,” she said.

Cazenovia College President Dr. Ron Chesbrough concluded the ceremony with announcing the 2018-19 academic year to officially be in session.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story