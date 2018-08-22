Cazenovia College makes new hires, announces promotions

Cazenovia College quad

Cazenovia College has announced four new hires to the college staff as well as two promotions in the dining services team.

Dr. Karey Tompkins Pine hired as vice president for student affairs

Dr. Karey Tompkins Pine has joined the college as vice president for student affairs. She most recently served as the assistant vice president for student affairs with the College at Brockport, State University of New York.

Pine’s 30 years in the field of student affairs has also included roles as the senior director for campus life at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), director for student life at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf and several positions of increasing leadership in residential life at St. Bonaventure University, William Smith College and RIT.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from William Smith College, a master’s degree in career and human resource development from RIT, and a doctorate in executive leadership from the Ralph C. Wilson School of Education at St. John Fisher College.

Toczydlowski leads dining services team, Mullin and McPherson receive promotions

James Toczydlowski has joined the dining services team as director of dining, conference and catering services. Toczydlowski has over 30 years of experience in higher education food service, including a combined 15 years as general manager at Le Moyne College, SUNY Plattsburgh and Mohawk Valley Community College.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Siena College and a master’s in liberal studies from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Other changes to the dining services leadership team include the promotions of Jeffrey Mullin to catering supervisor, and Christine (Tina) McPherson to dining services supervisor.

Mullin started in dining services in October 2016 and was most recently production cook. Prior to joining the College, Mullin was the executive chef at an area restaurant. In his new role, Mullin oversees all aspects of catering and conference services.

McPherson started in May 2016 and was most recently assistant dining services supervisor. In her new role, she monitors food safety and compliance and trains, schedules, and supervises the student workers.

McPherson is also the owner of Primo and Mary’s Heritage Products, makers of SalsaCuse, found in many Upstate New York grocery and other fine food stores.

Patrick Camilien appointed academic coordinator counselor

Patrick Camilien has joined the Center for Teaching and Learning as an academic coordinator counselor for HEOP. Camilien brings to the position both coaching skills for academic improvement as well as administrative skills to manage the HEOP grant. He also oversees the newly established Leadership in Men initiative.

Camilien joins the College from College Confident in Brooklyn, where he served as a college advisor, advising students on the full complement of high school activities necessary for college admittance. He also was a volunteer for several nonprofit organizations in the metropolitan New York area.

Camilien has a bachelor’s degree from Alfred University. He is also certified in mental health first aid.

Roberta Comerford named new campus safety director

Roberta Comerford is the new campus safety director. She joins the institution with over 20 years of law enforcement experience, retiring in January 2018 as a sergeant with North Syracuse Police Department. After her retirement, she has been working part-time for Hamilton and Jordan Police Departments. Additionally, she has been a seasonal senior tax advisor with H&R Block for over 19 years.

Comerford is also a combat veteran and a military police lieutenant colonel with over 24 years of service with the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry “Rainbow” Division. She has deployed three times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. While deployed, Comerford taught several criminal justice courses to the local military population on behalf of Central Texas College.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College, two bachelor’s degrees from Columbia College in criminal justice administration and business administration, and an associate degree from Maria Regina College.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story