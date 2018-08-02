Cazenovia College, Clarkson University announce collaboration

Cazenovia College quad

Agreement provides Cazenovia students with automatic admission to master’s in teaching program

Cazenovia College and Clarkson University have announced a new agreement in which qualified Cazenovia College students will receive automatic admission to the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program at Clarkson University following the successful completion of their undergraduate degrees. With this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in place, more academic opportunities are now available to the institutions’ respective students and faculty.

“With a 25-year history of success, Clarkson’s MAT program will offer Cazenovia graduates the tools needed to be effective secondary classroom teachers with a success rate of over 90 percent on the rigorous New York State Teacher Certification Exams and a job placement rate of 100 percent,” said Catherine Snyder, chair, Department of Education, Clarkson University.

“This MOU between our institutions provides Cazenovia students majoring in biology, environmental biology, English and social science an optimal pathway to teaching via a well-established master’s program,” added Tiffany Coyle, program director, education, Cazenovia College.

For more information about Cazenovia College go to www.cazenovia.edu, regarding Clarkson University’s MAT program visit clarkson.edu/graduate/master-arts-teaching.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story