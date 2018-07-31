Stuff a bus: B’ville schools to hold school supply drive next week

Jul 31, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Schools
Staff Writer
For many teachers and students, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. They’ll be strolling the back-to-school aisles of Staples or Target, filling their carts with folders and notebooks, calculators and crayons and whatever else fulfills their hearts’ desires (or whatever fulfills the list of required supplies for each class).
But not everyone can afford to hit up the back-to-school sales. According to the New York State Education Department, 29 percent of students in the Baldwinsville Central School District are economically disadvantaged.
To help these kids get ready for September, the school district is encouraging the community to “stuff a bus.” On Aug. 6 and 7, school buses will make stops around the area to load up on donations. The next three days — Aug. 8, 9 and 10 — families can pick up what their children need at one of the buses’ scheduled stops.
Families can drop off or pick up supplies at any of the stops listed. The stops are not based on residence but on convenience. Students must live in the Baldwinsville Central School District to receive supplies
For more information about the school supply drive, or to make a special request for supplies, contact Karrie LaMacchia at (315) 638-6052 or email klamacchia@bville.org.
Here are some ideas of donations based on the district’s supply lists:
A Baldwinsville Central School District bus will be at the following locations to collect supplies:
8:30 to 10 a.m. at Elden Elementary School
10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Van Buren Elementary School
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ray Middle School
8:30 to 10 a.m. at Palmer Elementary School
10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Ray Middle School
12:30 to 2 p.m. at Reynolds Elementary School
To pick up supplies for your child, visit the bus at the locations, dates and times listed below:
8:30 to 10 a.m. at Elden Elementary School
10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Riverknoll Apt. Complex
12:30 to 2 p.m. at Van Buren Elementary School
8:30 to 10 a.m. at Landrush Way Apt. Complex
10:15 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. at Reynolds Elementary School
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Ray Middle School
8:30 to 10 a.m. at McNamara Elementary School
10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Woodsboro Apt. Complex
12:30 to 2 p.m. at Palmer Elementary School
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 31, 2018 0
Jul 31, 2018 0
Jul 31, 2018 0
Jul 30, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 31, 2018
Jul 31, 2018
Jul 31, 2018
Jul 31, 2018