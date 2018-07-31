Stuff a bus: B’ville schools to hold school supply drive next week

Collection takes place Aug. 6-7, pickup Aug. 8-10

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

For many teachers and students, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. They’ll be strolling the back-to-school aisles of Staples or Target, filling their carts with folders and notebooks, calculators and crayons and whatever else fulfills their hearts’ desires (or whatever fulfills the list of required supplies for each class).

But not everyone can afford to hit up the back-to-school sales. According to the New York State Education Department, 29 percent of students in the Baldwinsville Central School District are economically disadvantaged.

To help these kids get ready for September, the school district is encouraging the community to “stuff a bus.” On Aug. 6 and 7, school buses will make stops around the area to load up on donations. The next three days — Aug. 8, 9 and 10 — families can pick up what their children need at one of the buses’ scheduled stops.

Families can drop off or pick up supplies at any of the stops listed. The stops are not based on residence but on convenience. Students must live in the Baldwinsville Central School District to receive supplies

For more information about the school supply drive, or to make a special request for supplies, contact Karrie LaMacchia at (315) 638-6052 or email klamacchia@bville.org.

What to donate

Here are some ideas of donations based on the district’s supply lists:

Backpacks

Black dry erase markers (Expo brand preferred)

Calculators

Composition and spiral notebooks

Colored pencils, crayons and markers (Crayola brand preferred)

Earbuds or headphones

Erasers (pink rectangular)

Glue sticks and/or clear liquid glue (Elmer’s brand preferred)

Highlighters

Index cards

Loose leaf paper

No. 2 pencils

Pens

Plastic pencil boxes or bags

Plastic pocket folders (red, yellow, green and blue)

Scissors

Sticky notes

Three-ring binders

Tissues

Water bottles

Ziploc bags

Drop-off locations

A Baldwinsville Central School District bus will be at the following locations to collect supplies:

Monday, Aug. 6

8:30 to 10 a.m. at Elden Elementary School

10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Van Buren Elementary School

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ray Middle School

Tuesday, Aug. 7

8:30 to 10 a.m. at Palmer Elementary School

10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Ray Middle School

12:30 to 2 p.m. at Reynolds Elementary School

Pickup locations

To pick up supplies for your child, visit the bus at the locations, dates and times listed below:

Wednesday, Aug. 8

8:30 to 10 a.m. at Elden Elementary School

10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Riverknoll Apt. Complex

12:30 to 2 p.m. at Van Buren Elementary School

Thursday, Aug. 9

8:30 to 10 a.m. at Landrush Way Apt. Complex

10:15 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. at Reynolds Elementary School

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Ray Middle School

Friday, Aug. 10

8:30 to 10 a.m. at McNamara Elementary School

10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Woodsboro Apt. Complex

12:30 to 2 p.m. at Palmer Elementary School

