ESM student artwork on display in D.C. at U.S. Dept. of Education

ESM students cut the ribbon for the opening of the July/August art show at the U.S. Department of Education. (submitted photo)

The East Syracuse Minoa (ESM) Central School District was recently selected for the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Art Exhibit Program, with ESM student artwork on display at the show from July through August.

ESM’s Chamber Choir performed at the opening celebration for the exhibit in Washington D.C. Cassianne Cavallaro, 2018 ESM graduate, made remarks at the ceremony, as did Executive Principal Greg Avellino and Art Dept. Leader/Art Teacher Matt Cincotta. Dr. Michael Wooten, acting assistant secretary and deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education was the keynote speaker.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Student Art Exhibit Program features visual art created by students in U.S. and international schools. The program provides students and teachers an opportunity to display creative work from the classroom in a highly public place that honors their work as an effective path to learning and knowledge for all. The works also provide department employees and visitors with both a beautiful environment and the means to be in touch with the department’s principal customers — students.

There were many representatives from national organizations at the art show opening. Attendees made positive remarks and had appreciative words for the ESM students who presented their art, as well as sang and spoke about the pieces on display.

The program features two exhibits at all times throughout the year. The winners of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are exhibited for a year beginning every August, and the second exhibit, rotated every two to three months, accommodates the many educators who want to exhibit their students’ work.

