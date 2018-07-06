Cazenovia school board swears in new members, selects officers

The Cazenovia Board Education, from left: Jennifer Parmalee, President Jan Woodworth, Leigh Baldwin, Lisa Lounsbury, Ron Luteran, Vice President David Mehlbaum and JoAnn Race. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The Cazenovia Central School District Board of Education this week welcomed two new members, elected a president and vice president and made district position appointments at its annual reorganizational meeting.

The board’s first order of business was to swear into office new board members Ron Luteran and JoAnn Race, who were elected to the board in May, as well as incumbent member Jennifer Parmalee, who was reelected in May. The board then unanimously reelected Jan Woodworth as its president and David Mehlbaum as vice president.

For its annual committee assignments, the board approved Mehlbaum, Luteran and Race to the buildings and grounds committee; Leigh Baldwin, Lisa Lounsbury and Woodworth to the personnel committee; Parmalee, Race and mehlbaum to the policy committee; and Lounsbury, Parmalee and Baldwin to the finance and audit committee.

Other annual appointments made by the board included Janey Goris as district clerk and deputy district treasurer, Sheryl Conley as the district treasurer, Julie Mattina as the tax collector and Helen M. Curtis as claims auditor.

The board also re-adopted all policies and codes of ethics in effect during the previous year, adopted the district building use fee as $46 per hour for the 2018-19 school year and named the Cazenovia Republican as one of its two official newspapers.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the 2018-19 committees on special education for the district, approved the district’s contract for cooperational educational services, accepted a $4,000 donation from an anonymous donor to be used to purchase signage at the Sean Googin Athletic Complex and approved the expenditure of $27,500 for surveying services as part of the district’s building project planning process.

The board also voted to retain its regular monthly meeting schedule as 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of every month, beginning in September.

The next board meetings are scheduled for Monday, July 30 and Monday, August 20.

A full listing of the board’s organizational appointments and actions can be viewed by the public at the district office and on the district website at cazenoviacsd.com.

