ESM graduates Class of 2018

The East Syracuse-Minoa High School Class of 2018 celebrated graduation on Friday, June 22. (photo courtesy Marcia Kelley)

The East Syracuse-Minoa High School Class of 2018 crossed the stage last Friday, June 22, during their commencement celebration at the Onondaga Community College SRC Arena.

There were 246 graduating students in this year’s class. Among them were 84 students wearing a gold tassel, which indicates a 90 or higher average, and 54 students who were members of the National Honor Society.

Graduates in ESM’s Class of 2018 were led academically by Valedictorian Cara Miller and Salutatorian Austin Beers.

In her speech, Miller talked about the “tour guides” everyone meets that helps them get through “the difficult journeys of both school and life.” These guides, she said, can be parents, friends, teachers and even fictional characters. She recounted how, as a girl, her father would read her the book “The Little Engine that Could,” and that the message of that book, “I think I can,” has helped her ever since.

“I know that there are times in my life when it gets challenging, that I think back to this children’s story and the blue engine and how it thought it could, thought it could, thought it could, so it did,” Miller said. “As we go off into the world, never lose sight of these goals — because if you think you can, think you can, think you can, you will.”

Class President Justin Cesarini encouraged his classmates to enjoy the journey as well as the destination, to live smart and make good choices and enjoy the little things. “Be a good example to others,” he said. “Be the light that shines in the world.”

To see more photos of the event, visit the district website at esmschools.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story