Jamesville-DeWitt seniors celebrate graduation

Jamesville-DeWitt seniors lit up the stage last Sunday at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Despite the rain, it was nothing but a cheerful day for Jamesville-DeWitt seniors last Sunday as 240 of them graduated onstage June 24 at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse.

Out of the total 249 seniors graduating this year, more students graduated with an “A” average — or an unweighted GPA average of 90 to 94.99 percent — more than any other average, according to the Jamesville-DeWitt website.

33 percent of the senior class — or 83 students — graduated with an “A” average and about 24 percent of students graduated with a B+ average.

The highest weighted GPA of the class was 102.76 percent.

“You [all] have demonstrated leadership, individuality, compassion and a willingness to serve others — these are the fundamental attributes that makes Jamesville-DeWitt so very special,” said Superintendent Dr. Alice Kendrick. “Our students flourish and display talent in so many different ways — those diverse paths strengthen us as a community.”

Commencement addresses were given by Nicholson Modesti, Jenna Vespi, Spencer Shultz and Jeremy Wells.

Class Marshalls included Ayla Erwin, Benjamin Fleet, Kangbo Li and Alice Wood, and class officers included Catherine Cargian, Spencer Schultz, Amy Shen, Jeremy Wells, Alison Durkin, Somil Aggarwal and Owen Farchione.

For more photos, visit Facebook.com/eaglebulletin.

