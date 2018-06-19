Over 73 percent of CBA grads receive awards, school honored with largest jubilee check in its history

CBA graduates Grace O’Connor, Vince Carno, Emily Humphries, Rachel Palmer, Andrea Piston, Elissa Kempisty, Hari Nanthakumar and Morgan Long. (submitted photo)

118 students graduated from Christian Brothers Academy on Sunday, June 3 at Temple Adath Yeshurun, and over 73 percent of those graduates additionally received academic and service awards during the ceremony.

The Class of 1968, celebrating their jubilee reunion, was also on hand to present the school with its largest jubilee class gift in the school’s history – a check for $175,380.

Grace Getman, daughter of Ross and Maureen Getman of Syracuse, delivered the valedictorian speech. Getman will attend Fordham University in the fall and will study environmental science.

Meghan Graber, the daughter of Michael and Maureen Graber of Syracuse, gave the salutatorian address. Graber will attend Xavier University and will study biomedical science.

Here is a list of the award winners:

General Excellence

In memory of Frank J. Spina ‘47

Valedictorian: Grace Getman

Salutatorian: Meghan Graber

English

In memory of Louis J. Steigerwald, Sr. ‘17

Awarded to: Katherine Toole

Next in merit: Alexa Shahine

Fine Arts

In memory of Brother Anthony Lamb, FSC

In Band awarded to: Roman Madlangbayan

In Orchestra awarded to: Hannah Kang

In Chorus awarded to: Rachel Tanguay

In Ceramics awarded to: Alessandra Sommers

In Studio Arts awarded to: Florence Person

French

In memory of Eleanor Sullivan Owen

Awarded to: Sophia Meier

Next in merit: Anna Langlois

Mathematics

In memory of Norbert F. Abend, AFSC ‘22

Awarded to: Hari Nanthakumar

Next in merit: Rachel Palmer

Religion

In memory of Brother B. James Quinn, FSC

Awarded to: Catherine Burns, Elissa Kempisty, Mikayla Santulli

Science

In memory of Leonard P. Markert, AFSC ‘18

Awarded to: Sophia Meier

Next in merit: Olivia Ojugbeli

Social Studies

In memory of Leo D. Kelley ‘17

Awarded to: Grace O’Connor

Next in merit: Rati Saini

Spanish

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. T. Frank Dolan

Awarded to: Rachel Palmer

Next in merit: Rhea Saini

President De La Salle Leadership Award

David Gross, Julia Boule

Principal’s Student Recognition Award

Zachary Vossler, Virginia Nash

New York State Senate Citizen’s Award

Jonathan Lester, Catherine Burns

Syracuse Rotary Club Award

Jacob Maser, Marina Hatem

Semper Fidelis Music Award

Emily Humphrey

Civic Morning Music Award

Olivia Moffa

Marine Corps Scholastic Academic Excellence Award

Garrett Bauer, Madelyn Pellizzari

Air Force Math and Science Award

Jacob Swanson, Bridget O’Hern

Air Force Scholar Athlete Award

Patrick O’Brien, Grace Hulslander

Attorney General’s Triple “C” Award

Morgan Long, Andrea Piston

Alumni Association Distinguished Senior Award

Donated by the Alumni Association in memory of Dr. Samuel Uva ’57

Julia Boule

“Oh, How Upstate” Award

Donated by Francis Rivette ’70 and Judith LaManna Rivette

Dana McInvale

Cheryl Anderson Memorial Science

Phu Thai

New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award

Ryan O’Connor, Katherine Toole

Brother Edmond Dwyer Award

Yatin Zirath, Grace O’Connor

Brother Gabriel Fiumano Award

Nakai Brown, Brandon Cloutier, Bridget Fallon, Malcolm Jackson

Brother Stephen McCabe and Brother Jerome Stevens Award

Meghan McKeen

Brother Mutien Marie Creative Arts Award

Kyle Huynh, Hannah Kang

Community Service Award

Madison Doane, Marina Hatem, Olivia Ojugbeli, Delaney Picciano, Mikayla Santulli, Madison

Scheer, Stevie Scott III, Alexa Shahine, Zachary Vossler, Yatin Zirath

Brother Basilian O’Connell Award

Marni Rathbun

Bishop Harrison Award

In Memory of Margaret Owen by her children Richard, Dennis, Maureen

Matthew Ludington, Julia Sullivan

Bishop Joseph O’Keefe Award

Joseph Perla, Alessandra Sommers

DeFrancisco Family Award

Vincent Carno, Rati Saini

La Salle Medal

In Memory of Mr. Joseph J. Sindoni and Mrs. Angela M. Sindoni

Josef Akl, Parker Buck, SirVocea Dennis, Rebekah Lubinga, Olivia Penoyer, Lily Walker

NYS Theatre Education Association Awards

Kyle Huynh, Olivia Moffa

National Merit Finalists

Grace Getman, Hari Nanthakumar, Katherine Toole

Commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Program

Alison Brown, Meghan Graber, Kyle Huynh, Anna Langlois, Grace O’Connor, Rachel Palmer

