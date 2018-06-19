Over 73 percent of CBA grads receive awards, school honored with largest jubilee check in its history

Jun 19, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools
CBA graduates Grace O’Connor, Vince Carno, Emily Humphries, Rachel Palmer, Andrea Piston, Elissa Kempisty, Hari Nanthakumar and Morgan Long. (submitted photo)
118 students graduated from Christian Brothers Academy on Sunday, June 3 at Temple Adath Yeshurun, and over 73 percent of those graduates additionally received academic and service awards during the ceremony.
The Class of 1968, celebrating their jubilee reunion, was also on hand to present the school with its largest jubilee class gift in the school’s history – a check for $175,380.
Grace Getman, daughter of Ross and Maureen Getman of Syracuse, delivered the valedictorian speech. Getman will attend Fordham University in the fall and will study environmental science.
Meghan Graber, the daughter of Michael and Maureen Graber of Syracuse, gave the salutatorian address. Graber will attend Xavier University and will study biomedical science.
Here is a list of the award winners:
General Excellence
In memory of Frank J. Spina ‘47
Valedictorian: Grace Getman
Salutatorian: Meghan Graber
English
In memory of Louis J. Steigerwald, Sr. ‘17
Awarded to: Katherine Toole
Next in merit: Alexa Shahine
Fine Arts
In memory of Brother Anthony Lamb, FSC
In Band awarded to: Roman Madlangbayan
In Orchestra awarded to: Hannah Kang
In Chorus awarded to: Rachel Tanguay
In Ceramics awarded to: Alessandra Sommers
In Studio Arts awarded to: Florence Person
French
In memory of Eleanor Sullivan Owen
Awarded to: Sophia Meier
Next in merit: Anna Langlois
Mathematics
In memory of Norbert F. Abend, AFSC ‘22
Awarded to: Hari Nanthakumar
Next in merit: Rachel Palmer
Religion
In memory of Brother B. James Quinn, FSC
Awarded to: Catherine Burns, Elissa Kempisty, Mikayla Santulli
Science
In memory of Leonard P. Markert, AFSC ‘18
Awarded to: Sophia Meier
Next in merit: Olivia Ojugbeli
Social Studies
In memory of Leo D. Kelley ‘17
Awarded to: Grace O’Connor
Next in merit: Rati Saini
Spanish
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. T. Frank Dolan
Awarded to: Rachel Palmer
Next in merit: Rhea Saini
President De La Salle Leadership Award
David Gross, Julia Boule
Principal’s Student Recognition Award
Zachary Vossler, Virginia Nash
New York State Senate Citizen’s Award
Jonathan Lester, Catherine Burns
Syracuse Rotary Club Award
Jacob Maser, Marina Hatem
Semper Fidelis Music Award
Emily Humphrey
Civic Morning Music Award
Olivia Moffa
Marine Corps Scholastic Academic Excellence Award
Garrett Bauer, Madelyn Pellizzari
Air Force Math and Science Award
Jacob Swanson, Bridget O’Hern
Air Force Scholar Athlete Award
Patrick O’Brien, Grace Hulslander
Attorney General’s Triple “C” Award
Morgan Long, Andrea Piston
Alumni Association Distinguished Senior Award
Donated by the Alumni Association in memory of Dr. Samuel Uva ’57
Julia Boule
“Oh, How Upstate” Award
Donated by Francis Rivette ’70 and Judith LaManna Rivette
Dana McInvale
Cheryl Anderson Memorial Science
Phu Thai
New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award
Ryan O’Connor, Katherine Toole
Brother Edmond Dwyer Award
Yatin Zirath, Grace O’Connor
Brother Gabriel Fiumano Award
Nakai Brown, Brandon Cloutier, Bridget Fallon, Malcolm Jackson
Brother Stephen McCabe and Brother Jerome Stevens Award
Meghan McKeen
Brother Mutien Marie Creative Arts Award
Kyle Huynh, Hannah Kang
Community Service Award
Madison Doane, Marina Hatem, Olivia Ojugbeli, Delaney Picciano, Mikayla Santulli, Madison
Scheer, Stevie Scott III, Alexa Shahine, Zachary Vossler, Yatin Zirath
Brother Basilian O’Connell Award
Marni Rathbun
Bishop Harrison Award
In Memory of Margaret Owen by her children Richard, Dennis, Maureen
Matthew Ludington, Julia Sullivan
Bishop Joseph O’Keefe Award
Joseph Perla, Alessandra Sommers
DeFrancisco Family Award
Vincent Carno, Rati Saini
La Salle Medal
In Memory of Mr. Joseph J. Sindoni and Mrs. Angela M. Sindoni
Josef Akl, Parker Buck, SirVocea Dennis, Rebekah Lubinga, Olivia Penoyer, Lily Walker
NYS Theatre Education Association Awards
Kyle Huynh, Olivia Moffa
National Merit Finalists
Grace Getman, Hari Nanthakumar, Katherine Toole
Commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Program
Alison Brown, Meghan Graber, Kyle Huynh, Anna Langlois, Grace O’Connor, Rachel Palmer
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
