F-M steals the show, wins most awards at annual high school theater awards

F-M seniors, from left, Olivia Pilewski, Lucy Smith, Sean Egan and Mika Sajnog, members of the cast of the F-M production of "Cinderella," which won four SHSTAs on June 3. (submitted photo)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Fayetteville-Manlius High School won a show-stopping four awards — the most awards total of any district — at last Sunday’s fourth annual Syracuse High School Theatre Awards at the Landmark Theatre.

F-M won in four categories for their spring production of “Cinderella,” including best overall musical production.

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical – Large School.

Outstanding Music Direction – Shawn Hebert.

Outstanding Performance by a Student Orchestra.

Outstanding Special Achievement Award.

“It was an absolute thrill for all of us to hear ‘Fayetteville-Manlius High School’ [announced] as the winners of Best Overall Production (Large School Division),” said Director Shawn Hebert. “The best part about that award is that it honors every single student involved in the production from cast, tech and pit. We had almost 150 people involved in the collaborative effort. I know I speak for the entire production team when I say that we could not have been prouder of the incredible F-M High School students for their hard work, outstanding attitudes and their teamwork.”

Not only did the high school win best overall musical production, their director was even honored with the Outstanding Music Director award for the third year in a row.

“I was fortunate enough to win the Outstanding Musical Director in ‘16 and ‘17 as well. I certainly was not expecting to hear my name for a third year in a row, but I am keenly aware that I have incredibly talented students who make me look good,” said Hebert.

Oneida High School won three awards for “Footloose,” Oswego High School won three awards for “Sweeney Todd” and Cazenovia High School won two awards for “Nick Work If You Can Get It.”

Other winners included Rome Free High School, Jordan Elbridge High School, Marcellus High School, Faith Heritage High School and Moravia High School.

The event was sponsored by the Syracuse Area Honda Dealers.

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards program is a Tony Awards-inspired production featuring local high school performers – including casts, crews and orchestra members – and was established by Advance Media New York (Syracuse.com, The Post-Standard, NYUP) to award local student performers for their dedication to the arts.

