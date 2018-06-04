Schwartz, Carroll win at annual theater awards

The Caz Drama Club performing at the annual SHSTA event. (photo courtesy CHS DRama Club Facebook Page)

Cazenovia High School brought home two awards Sunday night from the fourth annual Syracuse High School Theatre Awards. Senior Megan Schwartz won the award for outstanding actress in a lead role, and Maureen Carroll won the award for outstanding execution of choreography.

The Cazenovia High School Drama Club production of “Nice Work if You Can Get it” received 10 nominations total, including outstanding overall production of a musical (medium school).

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards event, sponsored by the Syracuse Area Honda Dealers, took place on Sunday, June 3, at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. The evening was a Tony Awards-inspired production featuring hundreds of high school performers from 23 Central New York schools.

The event was established by Advance Media New York (Syracuse.com, The Post-Standard, NYUP) to celebrate and recognize students’ achievements in the arts.

