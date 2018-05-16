Shulman, Rivera-Ortiz and Rhodes win seats on J-D Board of Education

Voters approve proposed district budget by significant margin

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Three out of seven candidates running for seats on the Jamesville-DeWitt Board of Education emerged victorious Tuesday night, as one incumbent and two new members won three-year seats on the board. JD voters also approved the proposed district 2018-19 budget and a proposition to purchase new school buses.

Mark Shulman, current president of the board, was reelected to another term, receiving 606 votes, the largest number in the May 15 election.

Though this is his fourth time running, he has served on the board for nine years, making him the second most senior member of the board.

“I love the district and I’m happy to serve it, said Shulman, a Jamesville-DeWitt High School graduate.

Newcomers Juanita Rivera Ortiz and Wendy Rhodes came in second and third place, with 575 and 528 votes, respectively.

“I am overjoyed and excited to continue the great work of this board,” said Rivera-Ortiz, a Jamesville resident. “I’m looking forward to serving our J-D with a focus on communication, thoughtfulness and civility. I’m grateful for the community’s engagement and support in this important process.”

“I’m very excited to have won [a seat],” said Rhodes, a DeWitt resident. “I think this election showed that there’s a lot of concerns and enthusiasm about the district and I’m looking forward to being part of the leadership on the school board.”

Rivera Ortiz and Rhodes will replace two vacancies on the board, left by current members Michelle Kielbasinski and Angela Tyson, as their terms expire June 30. Kielbasinski ran for reelection to her seat on May 15 but placed fourth of the seven candidates with 458 votes.

The three other candidates who ran for the board included Joshua King (276 votes), Paul Gratien (210 votes) and Joshua Melee (197 votes).

The JD district’s 2018-19 proposed budget passed with significant support — with 967 “yes” votes and 169 “no” votes. The $56,269,994 proposed budget is an increase of three percent from last year, but within the tax cap levy limit of 2.05 percent.

A proposition to purchase four replacement school buses, valued at an approximate cost of $1119,850, also passed 957-178.

Board of Education election results:

Mark Shulman: 606

Juanita Rivera Ortiz: 575

Wendy Rhodes: 528

Michelle Kielbasinski: 458

Joshua King: 276

Paul Gratien: 210

Joshua Melee: 197

