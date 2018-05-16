LETTER: A Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation ‘thank you’

To the editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation, I would like to thank the Baldwinsville community for its support of our recent Dollars for Scholars Phone-A-Thon.

Since its inception over 40 years ago, the Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation has provided 2,500 scholarships worth more than $2 million. Each qualified student can receive only one Foundation scholarship, therefore, the more money that we are able to raise, the more students that we are able to help. At the 2017 Baker High School Moving Up Day ceremony, 111 scholarships were awarded totaling $119,850 to graduating seniors in the Baldwinsville Community.

The scholarships we distribute annually are a direct reflection of the giving, caring community that we live in. This year, the Moving Up Day Ceremony will be held at Baker High School on Friday, May 25.

We wish to acknowledge the more than 90 students who participated in the Phone-A-Thon as well as the many volunteers who helped in countless ways. A special “thank you” to TOPS for providing pizza, soda and water for both evenings; the Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce for assistance with mailing, and the Baldwinsville Department of Public Works for hanging our banners around the village. In addition, we would like to thank the custodians from Baker High School for setting the rooms up for the Phone-A-Thon.

If you were not contacted by one of our student volunteers during the Phone-A-Thon, and would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please make your checks payable to BCSF, and mail to P.O. Box 88, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 or you may donate through our on-line giving at www.baldwinsville.dollarsforscholars.org.

We are continually grateful for the support of the Baldwinsville Community and its belief in the value of higher education. This is clearly demonstrated through the current donations totaling close to $35,000. Our students are indeed fortunate to live in such a caring community.

Elizabeth N. Graydon

President, Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation

