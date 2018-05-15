Liverpool school budget passes

Liverpool residents overwhelmingly voted to approve the school district’s 2018-19 budget proposal May 15.

By a count of 984 to 282, voters okayed the Liverpool Central School District $157,546,184 proposal, which will increase the tax levy by 2.07 percent. In the town of Salina, that amounts to an additional $0.51 per $1,000 of assessed value; in Clay, which is on a partial assessment, it’s $13.26 per $1,000.

The budget cuts 11.5 positions, 8.5 of which will be eliminated via retirements. It also uses $3.5 million of the district’s fund balance.

In addition to the budget, voters approved a bus purchase proposition for $1,267,848 (943 to 314), as well as a proposition to establish a $2 million capital fund for safety and security projects (1,039 to 226).

Two incumbents on the LCSD Board of Education were returned to their seats: Michael Leone received 900 votes, while Richard Pento earned 899. Newcomer Joseph Morawski received 788, taking over the slot left by the retirement of longtime board member and former board president Patricia DeBona-Rosier. Nick Blaney received the least votes with 643. However, because of the resignation last week of board member Neil Fitzpatrick, Blaney will still be seated on the board, as the district said it will appoint the fourth-highest vote-getter to fill the remainder of Fitzpatrick’s term.

The Liverpool Public Library budget also passed by a vote of 1,018 to 275. The $4,067,900 budget will result in a 1.94 percent increase in the tax levy. Denise Baker, who ran unopposed, was elected board trustee with 1,021 votes.

