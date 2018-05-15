 

May 15, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Schools

ESM school district budget passes, board members elected

By Jason Emerson

Editor

East Syracuse-Minoa School district residents voted to approve the 2018-19 district budget, purchase school buses, support the East Syracuse and Minoa libraries and elect three members to the Board of Education on May 15.

Voters approved the proposed $80,262,301 budget — which included a 2.89 percent budget increase and a 3.42 percent tax levy increase — by a vote of 595 to 152.

In addition to approving next year’s district budget, voters overwhelmingly supported propositions to purchase new school buses (vote of 627-118), and support the levy of a library tax of $327,325 to support the East Syracuse Free Library (vote of 602-143) and a library tax of $231,000 to support the Minoa Free Library (vote of 611-133).

For school board, three candidates sought to fill three seats on the board. Each seat is for a four-year term.

Newcomer Tracy Callahan received the most votes with 635, while incumbent Deb Kolod received 606 votes and incumbent Leah Cushing received 598 votes.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

