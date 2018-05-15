ESM school district budget passes, board members elected

East Syracuse-Minoa School district residents voted to approve the 2018-19 district budget, purchase school buses, support the East Syracuse and Minoa libraries and elect three members to the Board of Education on May 15.

Voters approved the proposed $80,262,301 budget — which included a 2.89 percent budget increase and a 3.42 percent tax levy increase — by a vote of 595 to 152.

In addition to approving next year’s district budget, voters overwhelmingly supported propositions to purchase new school buses (vote of 627-118), and support the levy of a library tax of $327,325 to support the East Syracuse Free Library (vote of 602-143) and a library tax of $231,000 to support the Minoa Free Library (vote of 611-133).

For school board, three candidates sought to fill three seats on the board. Each seat is for a four-year term.

Newcomer Tracy Callahan received the most votes with 635, while incumbent Deb Kolod received 606 votes and incumbent Leah Cushing received 598 votes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story