Baldwinsville school budget passes

Baldwinsville residents overwhelmingly voted to approve the school district’s 2018-19 budget proposal May 15.

By a count of 1,312 to 434, voters okayed the Baldwinsville Central School District’s $107,259,939proposal, which will increase the tax levy by 3.14 percent. That amounts to an additional $73.13 per $100,000 of assessed value per year.

In addition to the budget, voters approved a bus purchase proposition for $1,087,060 (1328 to 4140, as well as a $4.31 safety and security capital project referendum (1,300 to 445). The project will use $2.1 million in NYS Smart Schools grant money as well as $830,000 from the district’s capital reserve fund to make the following improvements:

aInstall secure lockdown capability in the corridors of all schools

aBuild secure vestibules in the elementary schools with an attendant to sign in visitors

aUpgrade all classroom doors that will instantly lock at the touch of a button

aInstall a mass notification system

aContinue process of hardening/filming all the district’s windows

aInstall more appropriate signage to buildings

aProvide means of exiting second-floor classrooms

aImprove video monitoring

Two incumbents on the BCSD Board of Education were returned to their seats: Christy Pavetto Bond received 1,106 votes, while Jim Goulet earned 1,038. Newcomer Kim Sullivan-Dec received 879. The three will serve three-year terms on the board. Not elected were challenger Louis Goeckel (853 votes) and incumbent Sally Dayger (838 votes).

