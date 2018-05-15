Baldwinsville school budget passes

May 15, 2018 Sarah Hall Baldwinsville Messenger, Schools
Baldwinsville residents overwhelmingly voted to approve the school district’s 2018-19 budget proposal May 15.
By a count of 1,312 to 434, voters okayed the Baldwinsville Central School District’s $107,259,939proposal, which will increase the tax levy by 3.14 percent. That amounts to an additional $73.13 per $100,000 of assessed value per year.
In addition to the budget, voters approved a bus purchase proposition for $1,087,060 (1328 to 4140, as well as a $4.31 safety and security capital project referendum (1,300 to 445). The project will use $2.1 million in NYS Smart Schools grant money as well as $830,000 from the district’s capital reserve fund to make the following improvements:
aInstall secure lockdown capability in the corridors of all schools
aBuild secure vestibules in the elementary schools with an attendant to sign in visitors
aUpgrade all classroom doors that will instantly lock at the touch of a button
aInstall a mass notification system
aContinue process of hardening/filming all the district’s windows
aInstall more appropriate signage to buildings
aProvide means of exiting second-floor classrooms
aImprove video monitoring
Two incumbents on the BCSD Board of Education were returned to their seats: Christy Pavetto Bond received 1,106 votes, while Jim Goulet earned 1,038. Newcomer Kim Sullivan-Dec received 879. The three will serve three-year terms on the board. Not elected were challenger Louis Goeckel (853 votes) and incumbent Sally Dayger (838 votes).
Sarah Hall is the editor of the Eagle Star-Review and the Baldwinsville Messenger. The 2012 winner of the Syracuse Press Club's Selwyn Kershaw Professional Standards Award, she has been with Eagle Newspapers since 2006. She is a Liverpool native.
