Cazenovia’s music education program receives national recognition

The Cazenovia Central School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. (submitted photo)

The Cazenovia Central School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Cazenovia answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We are very fortunate that Cazenovia offers chorus, band, and orchestra for our students, and are very excited about receiving this award again this year,” said Interim High School Principal Peter Ciarelli. “It validates the hard work and efforts of our students and music teachers and shows the wonderful support for music that comes from our community.”

This award recognizes that Cazenovia is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB), which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing-while leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

“Music uses both sides of the brain, a fact that makes it valuable in all areas of development. Music affects the growth of a student’s brain academically, emotionally, physically and spiritually,” said Cazenovia High School music teacher Maggie Dougherty.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

For more information, visit nammfoundation.org.

