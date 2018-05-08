F-M students earn National Latin Exam awards, including three perfect scores

F-M students Michael Jia, Emma Kronenberg and Nora Langan earned perfect papers on the National Latin Exam. (submitted photo)

More than 120 Fayetteville-Manlius Latin students received awards on the 2018 National Latin Exam, including three who earned perfect scores.

Fayetteville-Manlius High School

More than 70 students at Fayetteville-Manlius High School received awards on the National Latin Exam, which they took in March. These students were some of the 143,000 worldwide to take the test, which is offered in all 50 states and 24 other countries.

Three students — sophomore Michael Jia and freshmen Emma Kronenberg and Nora Langan — earned perfect scores on this year’s exam.

Senior Nicholas Corso became part of a select number of students worldwide to earn his fifth consecutive gold medal with this year’s Latin V/VI exam, and juniors Patrick Barrett, Avery Bower and Meghan McDowell earned their fourth consecutive gold medals.

Other students winning gold medals and the designation of summa cum laude include sophomores Eli Seamans, Carter Hale, Gabriela Fontaine, Elijah Taeckens, Zachary Vinci, Nicole Engel and Megan Burnett on the Latin III exam; and on the Latin II exam, freshmen Leo Pieples, Michael Reikes, Callum Newton, Keara Polovick, Catherine Cole, Elise Beckman, Zoe Costanza, Brynn Taylor, Nicholas Tagtmeyer, Alexis Ahn, Isabel Crovella, Miles Marney and Grace Bloom.

Earning a silver medal and designation of maxima cum laude were seniors Victor Chen, Emily Chou and Irene Yee on the Latin V/VI exam; juniors Matthew Baum, Riley Ma, Preston Koester, Annaliese OuYang, Alicia Perkovich, Cassandra Richter, Nolan Chiles and Freda Ni on the Latin IV exam; sophomores Cecilia Byer, Andrew Corbin, Alexander Williamson, Sarah Crovella, Grace Perry and Vaughan O’Dell on the Latin III exam; and freshmen Samuel Wilks, Harper Stoppacher, Seth Bailey, Andrew Harig, Allison Wilde, Sarah Pool and Claire Grenis on the Latin II exam.

Earning magna cum laude designation was junior Tina Wang on the Latin IV exam; and sophomores Judah Wolfe, Michael Hockenberger, Nicholas Hoalcraft and Ryan Roos on the Latin III exam. Freshmen Lucas Weires, Matthew Sikorski, Mae Ruddy, Erin McDowell, Kara Schemm, Benjamin Hutz and James Perkovich earned a magna cum laude on the Latin II exam.

Earning cum laude designation were seniors Callie Humphrey and Yihui Liao on the Latin V/VI exam; juniors Aaron Costanza, Jacob Gerardi and J. Brendan Cappon on the Latin IV exam; sophomores William Hoffman on the Latin III exam; and freshmen Emelie Muller, Ryan Hill, Kevin Malone and Juliana Buonfiglio on the Latin II exam.

Eagle Hill and Wellwood middle schools

Fifty-two Eagle Hill and Wellwood middle school students earned awards on this year’s National Latin Exam, which they took in March as first- and second-year Latin students. They were some of the 143,000 students worldwide to participate in this year’s exam.

Eagle Hill Latin I students earning gold medals and summa cum laude designation include eighth-graders Rishi Aeleti, Nadia Taeckens, Daniel Patrick, Andrew Ahn, Henry Knapick and Edward Elliott. Earning gold medals from Wellwood were eighth-graders Jackson Nash, Emma Vandewater, Patrick Lettery and Brigid Teaken.

Earning silver medals and maxima cum laude designation were eighth-graders Miranda Zheng, Abby Adler and Nicholas Sprague at Wellwood; and Ava Abruzzese, Hanabi Geiger, Gwenyth Iles, Amelia Amack, Michael OuYang, Charles Brooks and Yakob Kelley at Eagle Hill.

Eighth-graders Milo Sinclair, Kamran Towhid, Patrick Hollister and Gurkirat Mangat of Eagle Hill and Kai Warner and Jonas Stinziano of Wellwood earned magna cum laude designation on their exams.

Earning cum laude, or with praise, designation, were eighth-graders Fergus Brady and John Carguello of Wellwood and Sean O’Malley and Colton Baum of Eagle Hill.

Seventh-grade Latin students at both middle schools took the Introduction to Latin exam. Earning a designation of Outstanding Achievement were Wellwood students Lilah Poole, Dylan Chrysler and Wyatt Steele; and Eagle Hill students Sara Kronenberg, Jaden Raymond, Noah Taeckens, Anthony Ahn, Marissa Zhai, Sarah Bailey and Evan Newton.

Earning achievement certificates on their exams were Srujamya Sampathi, George Knapick, Jack Vredenburgh, Christopher Chack and Philip Reikes of Eagle Hill and Michael Stock, Marcella Grubka, Sandy Shao, Xen Warner, Liam Hartnett-Weare, Chloe Dion and Caden Sisko of Wellwood.

