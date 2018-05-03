State Education Officials Seek Public Input on Student Data Privacy Law Public Forum Set for May 8 at OCM BOCES in Liverpool

Because the protection and privacy of student data is paramount, members of the public will have theopportunity to offer input to state education officials on New York’s student data privacy law, Education Law2-D. Specifically, the state is seeking input on student data privacy and any suggestions for possible additions to the law’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

OCM BOCES will be hosting one of 14 public forums across the state from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, at the OCM BOCES Main Campus, 110 Elwood Davis Road, Liverpool, NY 13088. To register for this event, please go to the following link: http://www.ocmboces.org/teacherpage.cfm?teacher=3338.

Anyone interested in speaking at the forum must register to do so. Registration for speakers will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the door.

A short presentation will be provided at the beginning of the session. However, members of the public are encouraged to get detailed information about Education Law 2-D at this web site:http://www.nysed.gov/student-data-privacy.

The primary purpose of this forum is to gather public input on draft regulations and implementation of the law; it will not include discussion or debate with representatives from the New York State Education Department.

If you cannot attend the May 8 session, you can also submit input to the state electronically atPrivacyForumComment@nysed.gov.

Here are details about the upcoming forum at OCM BOCES:

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

6 to 8:30 p.m. (Registration for speakers begins at 5:30 p.m.)

OCM BOCES Main Campus, 110 Elwood Davis Road, Liverpool, NY 13088 Seneca Large Conference Room

Please enter through the administrative entrance facing Elwood Davis Road, not the Thruway.

Please note: Numbers will be limited based on the seating capacity of the conference room.