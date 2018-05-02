CHS spring musical garners 10 SHSTA nominations

The cast of the CHS Drama Club musical "Nice Work is You Can Get It" received SHSTA nominations for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical, )Medium School), Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble/Chorus, and Outstanding choreography Execution, among others. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The nominations have been announced for the fourth annual Syracuse High School Theatre Awards, and the Cazenovia High School Drama Club production of “Nice Work if You Can Get it” has received 10 nominations, including outstanding overall production of a musical (medium school).

Cazenovia received the second most nominations in this year’s awards, behind the 11 nominations received by both Cicero-North Syracuse (“Oklahoma”) and Oneida (“Footloose”) high schools, and tied with the 10 nominations received by Fayetteville-Manlius (“Cinderella”) and Jordan-Elbridge (“Young Frankenstein”) high schools.

The Cazenovia High School production was nominated for:

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical, Medium School.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble/Chorus.

Outstanding Choreography Execution.

Outstanding Stage Crew.

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role — Megan Schwartz.

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role — Tim Burr.

Outstanding Production Number — “Fascinating Rhythm.”

Outstanding Direction — Maureen Carroll & Maggie Dougherty.

Outstanding Music Direction — Maggie Dougherty.

Rising Star Female — Ava Hartley.

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards event, sponsored by the Syracuse Area Honda Dealers, will take place 6 p.m. June 3 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. The evening will feature students from 23 Central New York schools and will recognize exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of theater.

The awards program is a Tony Awards-inspired production featuring hundreds of high school performers — the casts, crews, and orchestra members — from local schools and community.

The event was established by Advance Media New York (Syracuse.com, The Post-Standard, NYUP) to celebrate and recognize students’ achievements in the arts.

To purchase tickets to the 2018 Syracuse High School Theatre Awards presented by the Syracuse Area Honda Dealers, visit the event website at shstas.com. Tickets are also available through the Landmark Theatre’s website at landmarktheatre.org.

For the complete list of the 2018 SHSTA nominees, visit shstas.com.

