CHS boys golf may become fall sport

The 2017 Cazenovia boys golf team (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Will the Cazenovia High School boys golf team follow suit with their competitors and move their season to fall? With the continuation of Central New York’s never-ending winter, the possibility may be more of a reality than springtime.

Athletic Administrator Mike Byrnes, joined by boys golf team Head Coach Tom Murlin, brought this option to the attention of the Cazenovia Board of Education at its April 16 meeting as he discussed the benefits of switching seasons.

“The weather is better, the courses are in better shape and our kids have all summer to get ready for the season,” said Byrnes.

And not only that, but the season switch could make their “competition better,” said Byrnes.

“Two of our big rivals have already made the switch this year,” said Byrnes, referring to Skaneateles and Westhill deciding to move their golf season to the fall. Teams from Westhill, Marcellus and Jordan-Elbridge have also made the switch.

It may also be easier to hold morning practices as opposed to after-school practices where students must leave their last class of the day early to board a bus for golf practice.

According to Byrnes, there are also more opportunities for boys sports in the spring, making the retention rate for their golf team a struggle.

“[The switch] balances the boys sports by season a little bit better,” he said, adding that it will help with their transportation service and allow golfers to play spring sports between seasons.

“Some of my best golfers have actually been former lacrosse players,” said Murlin. “There’s something about baseball, lacrosse, tennis, sports with sticks, rackets, bats… it lends itself to golf. To have them all [play on the same season] is very difficult.”

Problems encountered, however, could be their loss of golfers who also play fall sports, more notably football and soccer.

While an approval was not made by the board that night, a proposed fall schedule was developed for the board to review as they make their decision. The proposed schedule features teams from Tully, Chittenango, Skaneateles, LaFayette, Westhill, and Cicero. The fall season would start on August 16.

“What you’re saying makes logical sense,” said board member Lisa Lounsbury who said she is “open to it.” Moving forward, she asked that the board be provided with additional information about current participation levels and what fall participation may look like.

The board of education plans to vote on the season change at its next meeting on May 8.

